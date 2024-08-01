Assam: Six lakh more migrant labourers to get ration cards

Approval to renaming Rupsi Airport as Gurudev Kalicharan Bramha Airport

GUWAHATI: The state cabinet held today with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in the chair took a slew of decisions, including ration cards to migrant labourers, enhancement of the estimated cost of the Guwahati-North Guwahati Bridge over the Brahmaputra, creation of the post of secretaries in Sixth Schedule areas, etc.

The Cabinet decided to provide ration cards to around six lakh more migrant and unorganised sector labourers who had their names registered through the e-shram portal before April 2023. However, the eligibility of these learners is subject to verification.

As a mark of tribute to the seminal contribution of Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma to the progress of Bodo society, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the proposal of renaming Rupsi Arirport as Gurudev Kalicharan Brahma Airport. This decision will be placed before the Assam Assembly for passing a resolution and onward submission to the Government of India.

The Cabinet also enhanced the estimated cost of the Guwahati-North Guwahati bridge over the Brahmaputra to Rs 3,030 crore from Rs 2,600 crore. The state government will bear 164 crore of this amount, and the New Development Bank will bear the rest.

In Sixth Schedule areas, the Village Council Development Committees (VCDCs) have been doing jobs meant to panchayati raj in non-scheduled areas. The Cabinet decided to create a total of 474 posts of secretary for VCDCs in the BTC, DHAC, and KAAC, as is the case with panchayat areas.

The cabinet decided to extend the term of the vice chancellor of Assam Skill University by two years.

In order to enhance the capacity of government officials through training and providing research opportunities, the Cabinet has accorded approval to the signing of a non-financial MoU between Assam Administrative Staff College and the Centre for Effective Governance for Mission Karmoyogi Implementation.

