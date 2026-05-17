Arunachal Pradesh Leaders greet Sikkim on 50th Statehood Day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday extended warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of the state's Foundation Day and 50th Statehood Day, describing the Himalayan state as a symbol of peace, harmony and sustainable development.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the joyous occasion of its Foundation Day," Khandu said in a post on X. Praising the neighbouring Himalayan state for its scenic beauty and cultural richness, the chief minister said Sikkim is known for its breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, and warm-hearted people" and stands as "a shining example of peace, harmony, and sustainable progress.

Khandu also lauded the leadership of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, saying that under his "dynamic leadership", the state continues to witness "remarkable development while proudly preserving its traditions and identity."

"May Sikkim continue to prosper and scale greater heights in the years ahead," the chief minister added.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also conveyed his greetings to the people of Sikkim on the landmark occasion of its 50th Statehood Day.

"Warm greetings to the people of Sikkim on the occasion of its 50th Statehood Day," Mein said in a social media post.

Also Read: PM Modi writes to CM Tamang on Statehood Day, recalls fond memories of Sikkim visit