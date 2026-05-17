PM Modi writes to CM Tamang on Statehood Day, recalls fond memories of Sikkim visit

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on the occasion of Sikkim Statehood Day, extending warm greetings and reflecting on the state's remarkable journey over the past five decades. In his letter, written from The Hague, the Prime Minister described the occasion as especially significant as it marked the culmination of Sikkim's 50th Statehood celebrations.

Modi praised Sikkim for its steady progress, vibrant cultural identity, ecological awareness, and strong social harmony. He stated that the Himalayan state has earned a special place in the hearts of people across the country because of its balanced development and preservation of traditions and nature.

Recalling his recent visit to Sikkim in April during the Statehood celebrations, the Prime Minister said he felt immense happiness at finally being able to visit the state after an earlier trip had to be postponed due to bad weather. He described the experience as memorable and said being among the people of Sikkim during such a landmark celebration was a matter of great joy.

The Prime Minister fondly remembered the grand roadshow in Gangtok, where women and youth gathered in large numbers to welcome him. He said the warmth and energy of the people, along with the scenic beauty of the mountains, created an atmosphere of celebration and belonging. Modi also highlighted his interaction with the youth of Sikkim, including an early morning football session, which he said revealed the confidence, discipline, humility, and aspirations of the younger generation.

Calling the youth one of Sikkim's greatest strengths, Modi assured them that the Centre would continue working to improve sports infrastructure in the state so their dreams and ambitions could flourish.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's message, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed heartfelt gratitude on behalf of the people of Sikkim. He thanked Modi for his kind words and continued support, saying the Prime Minister's encouragement and commitment to the state's growth and prosperity remain deeply valued by the people of Sikkim. (IANS)

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