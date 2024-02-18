Arunachal Pradesh: Legal aid clinics opened at Changlang sub-jail, PS

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As per the direction of the National Legal Services Authority (NALSA), the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) inaugurated Legal Aid Clinics (LAC) at the police station and sub-jail of Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

The newly set-up Legal Aid Clinics are intended to provide speedy, easy, and accessible legal aid to the poor, weak, and backward sections of society, which would benefit the inmates and the cases related to missing children and offences against children. APSLSA Member Secretary Yomge Ado inaugurated the LACs at the premises of PS and sub-jail on Friday, in the presence of Mary Kamsi, Secretary DLSA Changlang, SP Mihin Gambo, and Jail Superintendent Gamjar Doke.

In his address, the member secretary highlighted the importance and objective of the Legal Aid Clinic and Free Legal Aid, Free and Competent Legal Services under the Legal Services Authority Act, 1987, the Arunachal Pradesh Victim Compensation Scheme, 2011, the role of Para Legal Volunteers, and the assistance rendered by Legal Services Authorities to implement Early Access to Justice at pre-arrest, arrest, and remand stages.

He also stressed the importance of cordial coordination between legal aid institutions and police stations.

During the visit/inspection of the sub-jail, the member secretary reviewed the list of prisoners, comprising 19 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) and nine convicts.

While interacting with the prisoners and addressing any complaints or grievances concerning their living conditions, food, and hygiene, the inmates were also informed about the free legal aid and services that the Legal Services Institution provides under NALSA’s Free and Competent Legal Services schemes and regulations under Section 12 of the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, in which every person in custody is entitled to free legal services and other facilities in order to ensure that every prisoner gets timely free legal aid.

