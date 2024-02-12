Arunachal: Special Investigation Cell Arrests Key Officials in Changlang District

ITANAGAR: A major leap has been taken by the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) in cracking down on unlawful actions in Changlang district's education department. Four more arrests have caused the suspect count to reach eight, highlighting the suspected widespread unlawful hiring saga.
The recently held detainees, namely Lamaung Mossang, aged 44, Chaipot Techai, 52, Lomkam Rekhung, 47, and Likkem Tangha, 58, possessed important jobs in education offices within the district. This heightens the perceived extent of the misconduct. High-ranked officials like Tirap DDSE Igo Doye's involvement in initial arrests indicates the far-reaching impact of the investigation.
As a result of a thorough inquiry into irregularities spanning multiple years, the SIC has opened nine distinct cases. These cases draw on various parts of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, stressing the gravity of the scenario and legal consequences the involved individuals may face.
Changlang district, shocked by the startling discovery, saw over 78 doubtful appointments from 2020 to 2022. These spanned between roles, such as trained graduate teachers to administrative staff, indicating a major oversight in the education sector's monitoring mechanisms.
The education department, in response to the crisis, made a firm choice. They fired 255 people who were part of improper hires. This shows they're serious about stopping corruption. Yet, this scandal's effects won't stop with the firings. There's a real need now for deeper changes and more scrutiny of behavior.
The incident has damaged the department's name. People involved are now asking for quick and full changes to rebuild trust in the system and make sure corruption is stopped. The scandals are still being looked into. In the middle of it all is Changlang district. This situation could change how education is run.