Arunachal Pradesh: Legal awareness among candidates imparted

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The East Kameng District Election Officer (DEO), Sachin Rana, called upon a consultative-cum-interaction meeting of the aspiring candidates of state legislative assembly election at the DC conference hall, Seppa here on Monday. The meeting was also attended by the General Observer, Expenditure Observer, all Returning Officers, Superintendent of Police, AROs and other police personnel. The objective of the meeting was to impart legal awareness to all the aspiring candidates about the election process and also the rules and regulations and expectations of the Election Commission of India from the aspiring candidates. Further, ideal conduct by political candidates during the election was shared vehemently.

The Superintendent of Police shared details about the measures department has taken to ensure safe, peaceful, free & fair election. The EO cited sections of law wherein it is punishable and can lead to cancellation of candidature if election guidelines are broken. He also made one on one interaction with all the aspiring candidates.

Meanwhile, the candidates shared their apprehensions which were taken on record and given the assurance by DEO to address them as expected. Further, it was also assured to keep the district violence free and ensure no repoll in the district during the election process.

