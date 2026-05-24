Arunachal Pradesh Likely to Witness Heavy Rainfall from Today

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh was likely to witness widespread heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning from Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department issuing orange and yellow alerts for several districts over the next five days. According to the Meteorological Centre, Upper Siang, Siang and parts of West Siang were placed under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, while districts including Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang, Shi-Yomi and Upper Subansiri remained under yellow watch. The department stated that light to moderate rainfall with isolated intense spells could continue across many areas. It advised residents in vulnerable and low-lying regions to remain alert due to the risk of landslides, flash floods, waterlogging and disruption in road connectivity.

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