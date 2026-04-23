Assam and two NE states receive above-normal pre-monsoon rainfall

Guwahati: In the ongoing pre-monsoon season, three NE states—Assam, Meghalaya and Nagaland—have received above-normal rainfall. Of the three states, Assam received the highest rainfall, which is 57% more than normal at this time of the year.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a forecast, which said that more rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places over Assam in the next few days. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) at Guwahati, Assam received 300.2 mm of rainfall, against the normal of 191.4 mm during the period from March 1, 2026, till date, which translates to 57% more than normal.

The neighbouring state of Meghalaya also received more than normal rainfall during the same period, with 283.8 mm recorded against the normal of 224.4 mm. This is 26% higher than the normal rainfall usually recorded at this time of the year.

The NE state of Nagaland also received above-normal rainfall during the period under consideration. Nagaland received 160.9 mm of rainfall, as compared to the normal of 135.4 mm, registering an excess of 19%.

However, the other NE states of Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura got less than normal rainfall during the period from March 1, 2026, to date.

The annual monsoon season will start in the country on June 1, the usual date on which the monsoon hits the region. In the last monsoon season of 2025, Assam received deficient rainfall.

In the past 24 hours, various parts of Assam have received rainfall of different levels. For rainfall of 3 cm and above, the places with amounts of rainfall are Majuli with 11 cm; Khowang with 10 cm; Beki-Mathanguri with 7 cm; Sivasagar AEGCL (AWS) with 6 cm; NT XING (Ranganadi) with 6 cm; Udaipur with 6 cm; Badatighat with 5 cm; Lakhipur (ARG) with 4 cm; WRO Dibrugarh (ARG) with 4 cm; Mushalpur (AWS) with 3 cm; Panchgram AEGCL with 3 cm; Moranhat with 3 cm; Sibsagar with 3 cm; and Margherita (AWS) with 3 cm. 3.

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