Arunachal Pradesh logs 508 new COVID cases

ITANAGAR: In another highest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh reported 508 fresh infections, pushing the total caseload in the northeastern state to 43,328, a senior health official said here on Tuesday.

Earlier, the frontier state recorded 566 cases in a day on July 13 last, the official said. With one more person succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the state rose to 203, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

An 80-year-old man from East Siang died on Sunday on way to his village due to cardiorespiratory failure with Covid Pneumonia, the official said.

The highest number of fresh cases were reported from the Capital Complex Region at 140, followed by Lohit (49), Papumpare (35), Lower Subansiri (34), East Siang (33), Upper Subansiri (28), Tawang (26), Lower Dibang Valley (23), West Siang (20) and Changlang at 17 cases.

Sixteen each case were also reported from West Kameng and Leparada, fourteen from Kamle, twelve from Longding, ten from Namsai, six each from Anjaw and Upper Siang, four each from East Kameng, Tirap and Siang, three each from Shi-Yomi and Kurung Kumey, two from Pakke Kessang and one each from Lower Siang, Kra Daadi and Dibang Valley district respectively, the official said.

Of the fresh cases, 473 were detected through rapid antigen tests, 19 through RT-PCR and 16 by TrueNat methods, the SSO said adding, 195 people were symptomatic.

The active cases in the state now stand stands at 4,260, he said.

As many as 458 patients were cured of the disease on Monday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 38,865, Jampa said.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the State stands at 89.70 per cent while the active percentage stands at 9.83 and the positivity rate at 7.33 per cent, the official said. The Capital Complex Region - comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas - has the highest number of active cases at 1,078, followed by Lohit (347), West Kameng (326), Papumpare (285), East Siang (282) and Lower Subansiri at 226 cases. Altogether, 8,65,454 samples have been tested for Covid-19 in the state so far, including 6,570 on Monday, Jampa said.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer (SSO) Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 7,86,821 people have been administered Covid-19 vaccine doses so far in the state since the inoculation drive began in January this year.

