Arunachal Pradesh logs five new COVID cases

OUR CORRESPONDENT



ITANAGAR: Five more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Arunachal Pradesh, pushing the virus tally in the north-eastern State to 55,293, a senior health official said here on Monday.

As many as 54,977 people recuperated from the disease so far in the State, including one on Sunday, the official said. The coronavirus death toll in the frontier State remained unchanged at 280 as no fresh fatality was registered in the past 24 hours, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Dr Lobsang Jampa said. The north-eastern State now has 36 active cases, he said. State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung informed that a total of 14,21,764 people have been inoculated so far in the State, including 2,080 on Sunday.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh reports two fresh COVID-19 cases





Also watch: