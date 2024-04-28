Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta chairman Prasanta Kumar Saikia passes away

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Chairman of Arunachal Pradesh Lokayuktya Retired Justice Prasanta Kumar Saikia, died at a hospital in New Delhi on Saturday.

Justice Saikia, a retired judge of the Gauhati High Court, was sworn in as the first chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta on June 27, 2019. Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed shock at his death.

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Chairman of Lokayukta, Arunachal Pradesh, Justice Retired P.K. Saikia, in New Delhi, Khandu posted in X, the micro-blogging site. The chief minister wrote, “A versatile personality, Justice Retired P K Sakia contributions to the service of society shall always be fondly remembered. In this hour of grief, my condolences to his family and loved ones. May Lord Buddha give peace to his soul and strength to his near and dear ones to cope with the loss,”.

