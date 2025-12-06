Arunachal Pradesh marks World Soil Day with Focus on Sustainable Land use

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh soil & water conservation directorate on Friday, marked World Soil Day with a strong call for sustainable soil management and scientific interventions in land use, underscoring soil’s vital role in food security, climate resilience, and urban greenery.

The department observed the day to highlight soil health as the foundation for sustaining life and combating global warming, drawing attention to the need for optimum and responsible utilization of soil and land resources.

During the programme, hosted in collaboration with Papumpare Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK), scientists, technical officers and subject specialists shared innovations and insights on soil and water conservation.

They discussed planning, design and implementation challenges and exchanged ideas on adopting improved conservation measures.

A key highlight was the enthusiastic participation of students from Bethlehem English Academy, Karsingsa-II, who took part in a poster-making competition held on Thursday on the theme “Healthy Soil for Healthy Cities.”

The event also included a plantation drive and a model farm visit, offering participants firsthand exposure to new technologies and soil conservation practices.

The celebration was attended by the soil & water conservation director, the senior scientist (head) of KVK, and senior officials, reflecting the government’s commitment to advancing soil and water conservation initiatives across the state.

