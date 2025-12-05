Nagaon Observes World Soil Day with Call for Sustainable Farming

Nagaon: World Soil Day was observed with renewed urgency in Nagaon as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Nagaon, in association with Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, organised a day-long awareness programme centred on the theme “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities.” The event brought farmers, scientists, and officials together to highlight the need for restoring soil vitality at a time when environmental pressures and unsustainable farming practices pose growing challenges.
Speaking as Chief Guest, Ms. Manurama Morang, Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture), reminded the gathering of the irreplaceable value of fertile land. “Land is the most precious resource on Earth. With the global population rising, we are losing fertile soil at an alarming rate. Once degraded, it cannot be reclaimed,” she said. She also urged the public to phase out plastic and polythene usage, calling it a crucial step toward protecting the environment.
KVK Nagaon Principal Scientist Dr. Bhabesh Chandra Deka, in his welcome address, pointed out that Assam registers nearly 10.38 lakh hectares of fallow land after paddy harvest, of which 28,368 hectares lie in Nagaon alone. He encouraged farmers to convert these unused fields into productive land by cultivating high-yielding crops such as TS-67 mustard and different seasonal vegetables.
Delivering a stirring message, Dr. Hiranya Kumar Borah, Chief Scientist of the Regional Research Centre, Shillongoni, said, “Soil is our mother. Only when she is healthy can we thrive. Caring for soil is not a one-day affair it is a lifelong duty.”
A note of caution came from Mr. Bhawani Kumar Nath, Joint Director of Agriculture, who warned that excessive chemical inputs and overdependence on hybrid seeds are silently damaging soil structure and microbial life. “Excessive use of fertilizers and hybrid seeds has destroyed beneficial microbes, leading to soil fatigue and degradation. How long can we continue farming on dying land?" he asked.
The programme also featured insights from Dr. Animesh Deka (Animal Science Specialist), Dr. Sinki Barman (Agricultural Economics Expert), Mr. Shovan Jana (Assistant Manager, Matix), and Mr. Kaushalendra Singh (Soil Scientist). The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Dipen Chandra Nath, Soil Science Specialist at KVK Nagaon.
As part of the observance, neem saplings were planted across the KVK campus, symbolising a commitment to ecological well-being. A demonstration of the TS-67 mustard variety was also introduced in selected post-paddy fields. In addition, soil health tests were conducted for over a hundred progressive farmers from villages including Jamuguri, Sensowa, Aiveti, Borhampur, Chalchali, Gedabari, Kohuatoli, Simuluguri, Bhogbari, Nasatra, and Batadrava.
A special awareness session encouraged farmers to cultivate oilseeds and pulses after the paddy season, which is an initiative aimed at increasing farm income while rejuvenating soil fertility.