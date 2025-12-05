Nagaon Observes World Soil Day with Call for Sustainable Farming

Nagaon: World Soil Day was observed with renewed urgency in Nagaon as the Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Nagaon, in association with Matix Fertilisers and Chemicals Limited, organised a day-long awareness programme centred on the theme “Healthy Soils for Healthy Cities.” The event brought farmers, scientists, and officials together to highlight the need for restoring soil vitality at a time when environmental pressures and unsustainable farming practices pose growing challenges.

Speaking as Chief Guest, Ms. Manurama Morang, Additional District Commissioner (Agriculture), reminded the gathering of the irreplaceable value of fertile land. “Land is the most precious resource on Earth. With the global population rising, we are losing fertile soil at an alarming rate. Once degraded, it cannot be reclaimed,” she said. She also urged the public to phase out plastic and polythene usage, calling it a crucial step toward protecting the environment.

KVK Nagaon Principal Scientist Dr. Bhabesh Chandra Deka, in his welcome address, pointed out that Assam registers nearly 10.38 lakh hectares of fallow land after paddy harvest, of which 28,368 hectares lie in Nagaon alone. He encouraged farmers to convert these unused fields into productive land by cultivating high-yielding crops such as TS-67 mustard and different seasonal vegetables.