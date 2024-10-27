Arunachal Pradesh media bodies clarify notification on communication streamlining

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) have welcomed the recent notification issued by the state government to streamline official communication through APC and APUWJ.

The move is aimed at enhancing communication standards, countering misinformation, and improving coordination between the media and government entities.

APUWJ president Amar Sangno addressed concerns over alleged misinterpretations of the notification. He explained that the notification specified that APC will coordinate media activities such as press conferences, media passes, workshops, and seminars, while APUWJ will handle matters related to media policies, accreditation, and welfare schemes for journalists.

According to Sangno, this structured approach is intended to simplify communication channels without questioning the credibility or autonomy of the media.

“Communication for government events has historically been routed through APC and APUWJ, and the notification merely formalizes this process,” Sangno said, adding that anyone with concerns over the directive can raise their issues with higher authorities or pursue legal channels if needed.

APUWJ vice president Ranju Dodum further noted that APC and APUWJ have been the primary media bodies in the state since before Arunachal Pradesh attained statehood. He emphasized that the role of these organizations is to safeguard journalistic integrity, and uphold press freedom.

Dodum reiterated that the notification only formalizes an existing practice, with no substantial change that should cause controversy.

Both organizations expressed gratitude to the State government for its support in formalizing communication procedures, reaffirming their commitment to responsible journalism and the rights of journalists across the state.

