Arunachal Pradesh: Meghalaya CM Starts NPP Campaign in Basar

ITANAGAR: Conrad Sangma, who is the President of the National People’s Party and also the Chief Minister of Meghalaya, began the election campaign for the NPP party in Arunachal Pradesh.

He was joined by James Sangma and his wife. They campaigned to support Gokar Basar, who is the NPP candidate for the Basar Assembly constituency in the Leparada district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Basar, who is the current MLA, joined the NPP after the BJP refused to give him a ticket.

Thousands of people attended the rally, where CM Sangma urged them to vote for the NPP to improve the Northeast region.

During a media interview, Sangma talked about the party’s strategy and denied allegations of a one crore-seizure from his convoy.