Arunachal Pradesh: NERIST holds one-day workshop on entrepreneurship in state

Itanagar: The Institution's Innovation Council (IIC) of the North Eastern Regional Institute of Science and Technology (NERIST), successfully conducted a one-day workshop titled 'How do I become an entrepreneur? Challenges, Opportunities, and Strategies', held at its premises. The event aimed to equip aspiring entrepreneurs with practical insights into the journey of entrepreneurship. The workshop was inaugurated by NERIST director Prof Narendranath S, who emphasized the importance of innovation and entrepreneurship in today's dynamic business environment. The event saw active participation from faculty members and students alike. The workshop featured two technical sessions led by NERIST alumni who have made significant strides in their respective fields.

Dr Nayan Basumatary, the founder of the AI-based Ed-tech platform 'Xantra', shared his experiences and the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing the education sector. Henry Sailo, the founder of 'Foods Myco', a startup specializing in sustainable food products, discussed the challenges and opportunities in the food industry and strategies for overcoming them. The interactive sessions provided the participants with valuable knowledge on the realities of entrepreneurship, inspiring many to pursue their entrepreneurial aspirations.

