Arunachal Pradesh: Minister Nyato Dukam Urges Media to Uphold Ethics

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Information and Public Relations Minister Nyato Dukam on Saturday urged the state’s media community to maintain the dignity of their profession by adhering to journalistic ethics while sharing information with the public.

Speaking at the National Press Day celebration at Arunachal Press Club (APC), Dukam emphasized that the media’s continuous efforts have earned the trust of the people, making it a reliable source of information and knowledge.

“I encourage all media professionals to carry out their duties with sincerity, dedication, and integrity. A dynamic, ethical, and responsible media is crucial for the state’s development. By highlighting important issues, standing up for truth, and educating the public, our media will shape Arunachal Pradesh’s future,” Dukam said. Expressing concerns about the growing number of digital media outlets in the state, Dukam raised doubts about the credibility of some platforms. He called for a system to identify genuine outlets and tackle fake ones harming society and the state.

“There should be a regulatory body to identify authentic media outlets. The state government has empowered the APC and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) to carry out this task,” Dukam added, urging journalists to remain united.

The minister also assured the media community of government support. He promised to work on framing the advertisement policy for electronic and digital media by December next and implement the journalist pension scheme soon.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge addressing the event, urged journalists to work with dedication for the state’s progress.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Discusses Prospects Of Exploring New Initiatives With US Delegation