Arunachal Pradesh: Minister PD Sona initiates major steps to improve education system

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Education Minister, PD Sona has expressed concern over the current state of education in the state, while pressing for necessary steps to improve the overall academic performance.

The minister said this during a review meeting held with the officers of the Directorate of Secondary Education on Friday.

Suggesting several immediate measures to improve the educational scenario of the State, Sona said that DPC will be held in time to fill up the vacant post of Principal, Headmasters, Vice Principals and other categories of staff.

He said all the schemes to extend incentives to students will be reviewed to enhance the incentives, scholarship, quiz competition funded under the state government. Also, the inventory management system will be introduced as soon as possible and a committee will be constituted to examine the infrastructure gap of each school.

Further, efforts will be made to improve the education scenario at Elementary Level so that the performance of CBSE results can be improved.

Sona sought cooperation from the officers of the education department, emphasising the need for significant improvements.

Among others, MLA cum Advisor to Education Minister, Mutchu Mithi, Commissioner Education Amjad Tak and Secretary Education Duly Kamduk were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, the officers briefed the minister on various pressing issues faced by the department such as post creation, infrastructure development, etc.

