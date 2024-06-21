Brainstorming Session Sets Stage for Educational Excellence in Lakhipur Aspirational Block

Goalpara: In a significant stride towards educational excellence, a comprehensive brainstorming session was conducted with the Principals of 21 schools at Folimari High School under the Lakhipur Aspirational Block on Wednesday.

This session was part of the ongoing efforts to prepare the School Development Plan (SDP) under the Block Development Strategy (BDS) of NITI Aayog, aiming to enhance the educational landscape and positively impact 247 teachers and over 8455 students from classes 9 to 12.

The session provided insights into the 11 Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) of the education sector, underscoring the importance of surpassing state and national averages to achieve comprehensive development.

The KPIs include transition rates, pupil-teacher ratio, availability of girl’s toilets, trained teachers for children with special needs, and academic performance metrics. The SOP for School Development plan has been prepared based on 3 foundations namely - New Education Policy 2020, Gunotsav policy & Block Development Strategy of NITI Aayog. The session also involved speakers like BDO, BEEO, DCPO, District Employment Exchange to cover the major components of the SDP, which include creating a tobacco-free campus, implementing remedial classes, eradicating practices of child labour & child marriage, mechanism to report missing children in 15 days, lesson plan, enhancing parent-teacher meetings and home visits, promoting inclusive education for Children with Special Needs (CWSN), improving lesson plans, linking government schemes for child upliftment, and ensuring adequate toilet facilities for girls. The role of School Management committee was also discussed.

The discussions culminated in individual presentations where each group shared their actionable insights and strategies for the SDP. The session concluded with a call for the submission of the finalized SDPs by August 5, emphasizing the principals’ proactive role in ensuring educational excellence. This brainstorming session marks a pivotal step in our collective journey towards educational empowerment and excellence. The comprehensive SDPs, when implemented, will not only enhance academic performance but also foster holistic development, creating a brighter future for thousands of children within the Lakhipur Aspirational Block.

Now based on directions of District Commissioner Khanindra Choudhury, it has been decided that the SDP would be launched and replicated across entire Goalpara district covering all 4 educational blocks. This will enable in ushering a transformative change in the schools across Goalpara district.

