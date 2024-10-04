Arunachal Pradesh: MLA Pani Taram Inaugurates Material Recovery Facility in Koloriang

A Correspondent

ITANAGAR: MLA Pani Taram inaugurated the Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Koloriang here on Wednesday. District Commissioners Vishakha Yadav, Kurung Kumey also attended the inauguration programme. The construction of MRF is to promote sustainable waste management practices in the district. Beside reducing waste, the MRF will help in recycling of waste.

The facility will have chambers for segregation of metal, plastic, paper, glass and other hazardous materials.

The district administration also informed that a separate community compost pit will be constructed in the district headquarters for wet waste.

