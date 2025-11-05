Arunachal Pradesh: MONDURO 5.0 Concludes in Tawang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The fifth edition of MONDURO, billed as the world's highest enduro race, concluded at the scenic Drekhang grassland near Tawang Monastery on Monday, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh's growing reputation as a premier global destination for high-altitude adventure sports. The event showcased the spirit of endurance, competitive excellence, and international participation that have become synonymous with MONDURO, a communiqué informed here on Tuesday.

In the men's elite category, Nirav Shreshta from Nepal clinched the top position, securing a cash prize of Rs 1,25,000, followed by Iran's Hossein Zanjanian in second place with a prize of Rs 75,000, while India's Aaron Kharpuri from Meghalaya finished third and took home Rs 50,000. Special recognition was accorded to Japan's Miho Kikuchi, the only female rider in this year's race, for her determination and inspiring participation, earning a reward of 20,000.

Local riders Dorjee Phuntso and Lobsang Tsewang from Tawang, along with Damba Loyi from Aalo, were also acknowledged for their notable performances, each receiving Rs 5,000.

