Arunachal Pradesh moves ahead with land acquisition for 1000-MW Naying hydroelectric project

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Government of Arunachal Pradesh has issued a formal declaration for the acquisition of 331.50 hectares of land in Shi Yomi district for the proposed 1000 MW Naying hydroelectric project. The project is being developed by North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited, officials said on Tuesday.

The declaration was issued under Section 19 of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013, following completion of the statutory land acquisition process. Authorities said the land, located in Tato circle, had been certified as private or community land and was free from existing government projects. They also stated that no project-affected families had been identified in the area, and therefore no rehabilitation and resettlement package was required.

Officials said the acquisition marked a key step forward in strengthening hydropower infrastructure and supporting long-term energy and economic development in the State.

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