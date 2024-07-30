Arunachal Pradesh: Nabam Sumpi Nich crowned Mrs. Lower Subansiri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The grand finale of 2nd edition of Mrs. Lower Subansiri with the theme ‘beauty with a purpose’ culminated at the Nago Putu Dree ground at Hapoli in Lower Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday evening.

During the glittering grand finale attended by avid beauty pageant spectators, relatives and well wishers of the 19 finalists from the twin districts of Lower Subansiri and Keyi Panyor, Nabam Sumpi Nich was crowned the winner while Taba Yajo Bengia, Nako Mamung Tilling, Tado Setho Rotom and Nenko Yallu were crowned 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Runners Up respectively.

The winner walked away with the crown and cash prize of 1.50 lakh while the 1st, 2nd, 3rd and 4th Runners Up received Rs 1 lakh, 70,000, 50,000 and 40,000 rupees respectively.

Attending the function as the chief guest, IPR, Industry, Skill Development & Entrepreneurship minister Nyato Dukam said that ‘confidence’ is a prerequisite quality needed in a person to prove and showcase one’s mettle be it talent or beauty.

“Every individual is beautiful in one’s own perspective. However, confidence and the way you showcase your talent or beauty to the outside world is the cutting edge which makes you stand out from the rest”, the Minister pointed out.

While informing that the centre and the state government had declared 2024 as the ‘year of the youth’, Dukam said the government is poised to encourage many such similar programmes in the field of games & sports, culture and beauty pageant which would help in growth and development of the youth. Appreciating the organizers for conducting the Mega Beauty Pageant in such a grand scale by roping in the services of national and state level organizers, the minister also suggested the organizers to scale down the length of the programme from the next version.

Ziro-Hapoli MLA Hage Appa said the event serves as a window of opportunity to showcase the hidden talents of the married ladies of the twin districts.

“Earlier our people emphasized their children to only read and write and become Govt. servants. However, with the change of time, people have now realized that employment and income generating avenues are also available in the field of games and sports, beauty pageants for which skills and training are necessary”, he said, while appreciating the organizers and spouses of the contestants.

