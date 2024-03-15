Arunachal Pradesh: Namsai police station gets legal aid clinic

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) member secretary Yomge Ado on Thursday inaugurated the newly set up legal aid clinic at Namsai police station.

The legal aid clinic has been set up at the direction of the National Legal Services Authority to provide free legal services related to missing children and offences against children and early access to justice at pre-arrest, arrest and remand stages. The legal aid clinic at Namsai police station is the sixth legal aid clinic opened this year by the APSLSA.

Speaking on the occasion, Ado highlighted the role, functions and importance of a legal aid clinic and paralegal volunteers (PLVs), the grass root workers, who act as a bridge/medium between the legal services institutions and common people to ensure that a person or any legal aid seekers, gets free legal assistance through the nearest legal services institution. Namsai Superintendent of Police Sange Thinley emphasized the purpose of legal aid clinics and the need to work in coordination between legal services institutions and police stations to provide easy and early access to justice to the needy legal aid seekers.

Pamphlets, IEC materials related to NALSA mandated schemes and other government welfare schemes were also distributed to all the attendees.

Among others, Namsai district legal services authority secretary Mary Jonnam, SDPO Jeega Molo and Namsai police station officer in-charge Lod Tari were present during the event.

