Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees’ Association seeks enhancement of salary, DA

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh Samagra Shiksha Contractual Employees’ Association (APSSCEA) in a representation to the education minister has sought “early enhancement of 22 percent salary and 3 percent DA for non-teaching ministerial staffer of the DPO and the SPO under ISSE, at par with various categories of teaching and non-teaching staffer of residential, vocational, BRCC staffer of the ISSE DPO.”

The association said, though the government announced enhancement of 22 percent salary with 3 percent DA for the contractual teaching and non-teaching staffer of residential, KGBV and BRCC, the non-teaching ministerial staffer of the DPO and the SPO under the ISSE were left out.

“It is deprivation to other contractual non-teaching ministerial staffer of DPO and SPO, whereas we have been recruited and absorbed under erstwhile SSA from 2003-04 onwards in different posts and since then, we have been performing our duties wholeheartedly with utmost sincerity and dedication in a mission mode with increasing workload in the department,” the association said in a statement here. It added that most of the employees have already crossed their maximum age limit to be absorbed in services in other departments.

“If deprived of equal benefits, we shall not be able to provide even basic amenities to our families in spite of serving in the premier department of education,” the association lamented.

