Arunachal Pradesh: NCC cadets explore Galo culture under vibrant village programme

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: NCC cadets visited Belo village in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh under the Vibrant Village Programme, gaining exposure to Galo tribal traditions and rural life.

The initiative aims to foster interaction between cadets and villagers, enabling them to better understand the customs, traditions and social fabric of the Galo community.

During the visit, cadets were introduced to traditional social structures and local titles such as Ronya, Riba, Tatu and Yinyo, reflecting identity, respect and societal roles.

Located under Dumporijo Circle, Belo village, set amidst lush paddy fields, offers an immersive learning environment. The village reflects a rich cultural heritage influenced by traditions of Yomcha Circle in West Siang district.

Cadets actively interacted with villagers, gaining insights into traditional lifestyles and practices preserved over generations.

The Commanding Officer of 1 APBN NCC led the visit, with participation from ANO Mennu Haji and PI staff, ensuring smooth coordination and meaningful engagement. The programme helped bridge the gap between structured NCC training and experiential learning.

The initiative aims to build cultural awareness among youth and nurture socially responsible citizens rooted in India's diverse heritage. The exposure not only enhanced the cadets' understanding of rural ecosystems but also underscored the importance of preserving indigenous identities in a rapidly modernising world.

The visit left a lasting impression on the cadets, offering lessons in humility, heritage and human connection while contributing to the broader vision of creating responsible citizens for a Viksit Bharat.

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