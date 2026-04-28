Army starts Services Selection Board (SSB) training for NCC cadets in Missamari

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: In a significant initiative aimed at grooming future leaders and enhancing officer-like qualities among youth, the Indian Army, through the Blazing Swords Division, has commenced a specialized Services Selection Board (SSB) training capsule for 50 NCC cadets at Missamari. The cadets, representing the states of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, are undergoing intensive training designed to prepare them for the rigorous SSB selection process. This initiative is being conducted in collaboration with AH SSB Academy Bhopal, bringing together military expertize and professional SSB coaching methodologies.

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