Arunachal Pradesh: NCP To Contest All 60 Seats in Assembly Elections

Brijmohan Shrivastav's statement about the party's unwavering commitment and dedication to its mission in Arunachal Pradesh, by declaring that the NCP will contest all 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha 2024, has energized party workers and leaders in the state.

Shrivastav added that the choice to contest all seats demonstrates the NCP's trust in its leadership in Arunachal Pradesh, their vision, and capability to tackle the state's urgent challenges.

He also stressed that as they embark on this electoral path, they commit to upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and inclusive governance.