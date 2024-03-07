Arunachal Pradesh: NCP To Contest All 60 Seats in Assembly Elections

ITANAGAR: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will actively participate in all 60 seats in the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.
In a crucial meeting attended by prominent members of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), including National President Ajeet Dada Pawar, National Working President Praful Patel, and National General Secretary and Chief National Spokesperson Brijmohan Shrivastav, alongside the State Working Committee led by State President Likha Saaya and esteemed party in charge, Mohit Patil, General Secretary, and Sanjay Prajapati, Coordinator North East, the party's political landscape and organizational strength in Arunachal Pradesh were extensively discussed.
Brijmohan Shrivastav's statement about the party's unwavering commitment and dedication to its mission in Arunachal Pradesh, by declaring that the NCP will contest all 60 seats in the Arunachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha 2024, has energized party workers and leaders in the state.
Shrivastav added that the choice to contest all seats demonstrates the NCP's trust in its leadership in Arunachal Pradesh, their vision, and capability to tackle the state's urgent challenges.
He also stressed that as they embark on this electoral path, they commit to upholding the principles of transparency, integrity, and inclusive governance.
Brijmohan explains the party's vision, stating that the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a major political party committed to upholding democratic values and promoting socio-economic development across India. This commitment is under the leadership of Ajeet Pawar and Praful Patel. With a focus on inclusive governance and progressive policies, the NCP aims to create a better future for all Indian citizens.
Meanwhile, ahead of the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to embark on a daylong visit to the Northeastern state on March 9, to inaugurate several vital projects.
Modi will dedicate to the nation, the Sela Tunnel, at a function to be held at Baisakhi in West Kameng district. He will also lay the foundation stone of various projects here, before proceeding to neighboring Assam, a state government official said on Wednesday.
ALSO READ:
ALSO WATCH: