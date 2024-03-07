Nagaland Money Laundering Case: ED Files Complaint Against 299 People, 76 Chinese Entities

KOHIMA: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has lodged a legal complaint with a special court under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) in Dimapur, Nagaland.

The complaint names 299 accused persons and 76 entities controlled by Chinese interests with 10 Chinese-origin directors, along with two other foreign entities.

The special court acknowledged the money laundering offense described in the prosecution complaint on March 5, 2024. This decision was based on the finding that a prima facie case had been established under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) against the 299 accused individuals and entities.

The ED initiated an investigation based on the FIR filed by the Cyber Crime Police station in Kohima.

The FIR was filed under several sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and the Information Technology Act.