Arunachal Pradesh: NERAMAC’s Drive to Make Millets a Household Name

Our correspondent

Itanagar: The North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), a central public sector enterprise under the ministry of development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), organized a two-day event titled “Promotion of Millets in India,” which began on Saturday.

The events aim at generating awareness and promoting the benefits of millet consumption to create an upstream effect of increased production by farmers. NERAMAC deputy general manager (agribusiness) Anjal Kumar Dutta highlighted the benefits of millets, India’s Golden Grain, which is a nutritional powerhouse, and reasons to use them as an alternative to rice.

He also spoke about the Centre’s thrust towards this product over the last few years leading up to the world recognizing it in the form of an International Year of Millets in 2023, and NERAMAC’s drive to make India’s Golden Grain a household name.

State agriculture deputy director (plant protection) Tumken Angu commended the effort being taken by NERAMAC in the agri-horti sector in general and for the promotion of millets in specific.

She mentioned that millet is a ‘superfood’ in a true sense and that a collaborative effort between NERAMAC and the state government would yield beneficial results to farmers.

It emerged in discussions that millet was always a part of the diet of our ancestors and that it was essential to preserve and promote it for food security, agri-diversity, and its nutritious nature.

The efforts of NERAMAC in taking up the cause of millet consumption were also appreciated.

The highlights of the event are the stalls displaying millet products for sale and the awareness of the public at large.

The event witnessed the participation of around 50 beneficiaries, including millet farmers and entrepreneurs from Assam and Arunachal Pradesh. The workshop is being supported by the union ministry of agriculture and farmer welfare.

