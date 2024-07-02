Arunachal Pradesh: New Species Of Horned Frog Discovered In Tale Wildlife Sanctuary

ITANAGAR: A new species of Frog has been found in the Tale wildlife Sanctuary of Arunachal Pradesh. The scientists of Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) have discovered this rare specie of frog.

This identification of the additional species has enhanced India’s herpetofaunal diversity which was announced by the officials on Tuesday.

The new species of frog happens to be a forest dwelling horned frog which has been identified by ZSI researchers from Shillong, Itanagar and Pune.

This discovery, published in the latest edition of the Zoological Survey of India, corrects a previous report from 2019 which identified the frog as the Maoson horned frog (Xenophrys maosonensis) in India.