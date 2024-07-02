Assam Shines With 19 GI Tags, 25 Products From Northeast Receives Prestigious Tag

GUWAHATI: In a positive development for the state as well as the northeast, a total of 25 products from this region have been granted with the Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

As per the patent office, as many as 62 items received the GI tag in a single day in March 2024. Out of these, 25 belong to the northeast in a proud moment for the region.

The state of Assam leads the chart with 19 products while Meghalaya and Tripura have secured 4 and 2 GI tags respectively, thereby cementing their spot among the top regions.