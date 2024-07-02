Assam Shines With 19 GI Tags, 25 Products From Northeast Receives Prestigious Tag

GUWAHATI: In a positive development for the state as well as the northeast, a total of 25 products from this region have been granted with the Geographical Indication (GI) tags.
As per the patent office, as many as 62 items received the GI tag in a single day in March 2024. Out of these, 25 belong to the northeast in a proud moment for the region.
The state of Assam leads the chart with 19 products while Meghalaya and Tripura have secured 4 and 2 GI tags respectively, thereby cementing their spot among the top regions.
Assam is followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, each with 16 products receiving GI recognition. Gujarat follows suit with 5.
Meanwhile, earlier on June 2, the prestigious GI tag was awarded to a selection of traditional culinary delights and handicrafts. It represents the rich cultural heritage and culinary legacy of the Bodo people, an indigenous group primarily based in the state of Assam.
Aronai, Maibra Jou Bidwi, Jou Gwran, Jou Gishi, Narzi, Napham, Ondla and Gwkha-Gwkhwi were the recipients of the GI tag.
The granting of GI tags emphasizes the growing recognition and protection of unique products linked to specific geographical locations, promoting regional specialties and safeguarding traditional knowledge.
Earlier on May, the Tripura government had requested a Geographical Indication tag for cane craft to protect and preserve its traditional craftsmanship, which has become a well-organized industry.
Cane is derived from bamboo using various methods, and Tripura is home to 21 out of the 130 bamboo species found in India.
Tripura produces a lot of bamboo and cane, which are used to create various handicrafts like chairs, tables, mats, hats, bags, hand fans, and containers, among others.
ALSO READ: Assam: AHSEC Suspends SOS Examination Amid Flood Crisis
ALSO WATCH: