Arunachal Pradesh: NHIDCL issues travel advisory in Anjaw District

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) has issued an alert regarding significant travel disruptions in Arunachal Pradesh.

The affected routes are NH-13, spanning Demwe-Brahmakund Tri Junction to Parashuram Kund-Wakro in Lohit District, and NH-113, covering Ram Mandir-Tidding-Khupa-Hayuliang-Hawai in Anjaw District.

These roads are experiencing severe distress due to multiple landslides and high flood levels of rivers and streams, resulting in excessive water discharge and overflow across causeway crossings. Consequently, traffic movement is heavily disrupted at various locations.

Clearance operations are currently underway to address the blockages. However, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall over the next seven days, NHIDCL strongly advises commuters to avoid traveling on these routes until further notice.

