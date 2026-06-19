Arunachal Pradesh, NHPC Sign Pact for India's Largest Hydro Project in Dibang Valley

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh and NHPC Ltd signed an agreement for the development of the 3,097 MW Etalin Hydroelectric Project in Dibang Valley district, which is set to become India's largest hydroelectric power station. The agreement was signed on Tuesday in the presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, NHPC Director (Projects) Sanjay Kumar Singh and senior officials.

NHPC Group General Manager Deepak Rattan Sagar and Joint Secretary (Hydropower) Hage Lailang formally executed the pact.

Khandu said the project would generate nearly 11,600 million units of clean energy annually and bring infrastructure, jobs and development to remote areas. NHPC Chairman and Managing Director Bhupender Gupta said the project reflected a shared commitment to harness Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower potential in a sustainable manner. The project is expected to boost employment and contribute significantly to India's clean energy transition and energy security.

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