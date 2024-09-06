Arunachal Pradesh: Nine Arrested for Abduction and Murder of Sanjay Nath

Itanagar: Police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district have arrested nine persons for abduction and murder of one Sanjay Nath. On September 1, a zero FIR was received in Daporijo police station from Silapathar police station in Assam’s Dhemaji district, regarding kidnapping of Sanjay Nath by 4-5 persons near Subansiri bridge, Upper Subansiri superintendent of police Thutan Jamba said on Thursday.

According to the FIR, the complainant, who is the father of the abductee, suspected one Tabu Doni to have committed the offense. A case was registered at Daporijo police station under Section 140(3)/3(5) BNS, and special teams were constituted for the search and recovery of the kidnapped person, he said. He said a police team led by DySP Gamli Loyi was formed, and the team conducted searches in multiple locations in and around Daporijo.

On September 2, police, after a thorough investigation and relentless effort by using all possible means and ways of investigation, got an important lead about the location of the dead body of the missing person. The police team along with magistrate Goken Koyu immediately rushed to the location, around 7 kilometres from Daporijo along the bank of Subansiri, where the dead body was buried. The dead body was exhumed and taken to the district hospital for identification and a postmortem, Jamba said. Once the confirmation was done, the SP said Section 103 (1)/238 BNS was added for investigation. He said the post-mortem was conducted on Tuesday and the dead body was handed over to the family members of the deceased.

Earlier, following the recovery of the dead body, six persons were arrested on Monday for abduction and concealment of the dead body, the SP said. Those arrested were Arjun Ramsyari (19), Yachak Rai (23), Sanu alias Dipak Tamang (27), Tarsis Bagh (19), Kamki Lusi Leya (29) and Anand Rao (30). On thorough investigation, Jamba said the arrested individuals revealed that the deceased had to pay an amount of Rs 2,30,000 lakhs to one Tabu Doni and he had been evading.

On August 22, on receiving information of Sanjay’s arrival in Daporijo, four persons, namely Yachak Rai, Tasis Bagh, Anand Rao, and Kamki Lusi, in a Bolero abducted Nath from Subansiri Bridge. They left one Arjun Chetry, who was with Sanjay, alone. The accused then brought Sanjay to Doni’s house in Pakam Colony, Daporijo, where he was beaten up by Doni and others, resulting in Nath’s death, the SP said. Jamba said when they realized that Nath was not breathing, they got nervous and took the lifeless body to the district hospital, where doctors declared Nath as brought dead.

On August 23, the accused took the dead body to the bank of the Subansiri River and buried it, he said. On Tuesday, police arrested Tabu Doni (46) and Jeke Marbom (43) for Sanjay Nath’s murder and another accused Tai alias Nimar Lamdik the following day, the SP added.

