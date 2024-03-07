All Bodo Students’ Union stages dharna demanding a full-fledged Post Mortem unit at Kokrajhar Town’s RN Brahma Civil Hospital

KOKRAJHAR: The activists of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) of Kokrajhar district committee staged a two-hour sit-in-demonstration at Government HS & MP School playground on Wednesday demanding a full-fledged Post Mortem unit at Kokrajhar Town’s RN Brahma Civil Hospital. They also requested for more gynecologists and pediatrics along with other few missing facilities in the hospital.

Talking to media persons, the president of Kokrajhar district ABSU, Krioesh Daimary said that RN Brahma Civil Hospital is the oldest among all other Civil Hospitals in Lower Assam. It has been rendering its valuable medical services to the public of this territorial council, in terms of human health since its inception. The Post Mortem of normal nature of cases are conducted while the ones pertaining to serious crimes are all being referred to the Barpeta Medical College & Hospital. That brings in substantial delay in issuing of Post-mortem Report, to directly proceed into criminal investigation and catch the alleged criminals. Since, there is no proper equipment to carry our post-mortem in this civil hospital, victims of serious crimes are deprived of justice in time.

Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital located in Rangalikhata is officially running but many necessary diagnostic facilities are still not installed and diagnosis of many diseases is not possible. The KDC, ABSU, later, submitted memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister of Health Services, Assam Keshab Mahanta and CEM of BTC Pramod Boro through District Commissioner Kokrajhar demanding the same and to activate all the services in Kokrajhar Medical College and Hospital.

Also Read: Assam: Environmentalist Soumyadeep Datta felicitated by Dhubri BN College

Also Watch: