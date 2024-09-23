Arunachal Pradesh: NSS JNC Conducts Mass Cleanliness Drive at Ayeng Village

ITANAGAR: As part of Swachhata Hi Seva-2024 campaign, NSS unit of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), in collaboration with Ketir Momiir Society (KMS), conducted mass cleanliness drive at Ayeng Village, Pasighat here on Sunday. Volunteers cleaned roadsides, internal lane/road, bazaar area, school, playground and community hall.

An interaction cum swachhata awareness was also organized on the importance of village cleanliness by community efforts.

Also Read: Manipur: Security forces put on high alert after reports of Kuki militants’ infiltration

Also Watch: