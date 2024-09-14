Arunachal Pradesh: Jawaharlal Nehru College Hosts Fresher’s Welcome and 'Diksharambh' Ceremony to Introduce New Students to NEP 2020

PASIGHAT: The Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC), on Friday, organised a fresher’s welcome-cum-‘Diksharambh’ ceremony to induct the new students into the system of Higher Education under the purview of National Education Policy 2020. The faculty associated with different portfolios addressed the gathering and briefed the students regarding the examination system, subject combination and other very pertinent cells of the oldest institute of higher education in the state. The professors also spoke on counsel and motivated the young minds.

Tasi Taloh, JNC Principal and the patron of this programme greeted the students and advised them to work hard to add laurels to the golden history of this academic temple.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh: Capital police arrest child rapist evading trial for 6 years

Also Watch: