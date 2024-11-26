Arunachal Pradesh: Orthography Development Initiative To Preserve Mey Language Underway

SHERAGAON: Sheragaon, located in Arunachal Pradesh’s West Kameng district, is undergoing an important cultural effort to preserve the Mey (Sherdukpen) language.
The project includes the development of a Roman script alphabet, as well as the creation of a dictionary and a grammar framework. Directed by All Sherdukpen Blu, this project aims to create the orthography of the language, intending to develop a fully functional script for the dialect.
D.K. Thongdok, former minister and president of All Sherdukpen Blu, emphasized the critical need for this initiative and stated that, “Our dialect is at risk. The younger generation struggles with grammar and fluency in our mother tongue. We must act to ensure its survival.”
The project aims to create a Roman script alphabet, along with a dictionary and grammar framework for the Mey (Sherdukpen) language. Dr. Bisakha Das, a linguist from Delhi who is overseeing the development, states that, “Once the orthography is complete, Sherdukpen will be introduced as a third language in schools within Sherdukpen-speaking regions.”
Dr. Das, a practical linguist and freelance scholar, resided for a month in the region for an extensive study and, collaborating closely, remarked ,"After developing the script, grammar, and dictionary, we aim to produce reading materials. This will make it possible to teach the language in schools.”
The local technical head of the project, Khandu Thungon, informed us that a workshop on the initiative has already been held, involving participation from the villagers and community leaders, including P.K. Thungon, the general secretary of All Sherdukpen Blu.
