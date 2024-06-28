Arunachal Pradesh: Papum Pare DC Jiken Bomjen reviews monsoon preparedness

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Papum Pare deputy commissioner Jiken Bomjen reviewed the preparedness for monsoon in the district. With the onset of monsoon, we must be vigilant and prepared to tackle any disaster that may arise, he said while addressing senior district government officials and representatives of line departments.

He appealed to people to stay informed and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities. The DC asked the line departments including PHED, RWD, Health, Food and Civil Supplies, Power, PWD, Highways, to have a contingency plan to handle any kind of emergency situations induced by natural or man-made disasters.

On illegal earth cutting, the DC said there is a ban on earth cutting except those that have obtained NOC from the district administration. He exhorted the general public to report any kind of illegal earth cutting activities to the administration immediately.

Pare Hydro Project Head of Operations, Sania Ngurang spoke about the strategic use of dams to control and mitigate flood risks during monsoon season through regulated water release, storage capacity management, flood buffer zones and hydrological monitoring and forecasting.

“The residents living downstream of Pare dam need to stay informed and updated from official channels regarding water release. This can significantly reduce the impact of the floods,” Ngurang said while urging all residents to stay alert and follow the guidelines issued by the authorities.

Pare Hydro Project deputy general manager (Tech) Taba Gagung highlighted the Warning System for opening of dam gates for controlled release of water from the downstream dam, in response to any critical situations caused by the unprecedented monsoon rains.

“Automated warning systems, sirens, early warning systems, public addressing systems, signage, advertisements and WhatsApp groups are being used to disseminate information regarding the opening of the dam gates,” he said and appealed to the general public to not venture near the river when warning alerts are sounded.

He said, “Whenever water is to be released from the dam radial gates, sirens are blown three times; 30 minutes ahead of releasing the water. These sirens are blown all along the downstream river banks at different locations by the siren operators”.

At present, sirens have been installed at ten places namely Dam site Jampa, Mount Cliff Resort, Sopo, Power House Sopo, Chiputa, Mani, Midpu, Khola Camp, Doimukh, Tigdo and Saturday Market, Doimukh, he added.

Papum Pare district disaster management officer Nima Tashi sought cooperation from government departments and requested them to appoint a nodal officer, who will be the point of contact of the department, in case of any emergency.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu expresses dismay over slow pace of NH-415 work (sentinelassam.com)