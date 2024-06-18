Conditions favourable for monsoon to advance further: India Meteorological Department

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into northeastern states over the next four days. A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and a north-south trough runs from north Bihar which is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. (IANS)

