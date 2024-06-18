Meghalaya News

The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into northeastern states over the next four days.
Conditions favourable for monsoon to advance further: India Meteorological Department

NEW DELHI: The India Meteorological Department said on Monday that conditions are favourable for further advance of the Southwest Monsoon into northeastern states over the next four days.  A cyclonic circulation lies over northeast Assam and a north-south trough runs from north Bihar which is expected to bring widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days. (IANS)

