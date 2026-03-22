Arunachal Pradesh Pitches 58,000 MW Hydropower Potential at Bharat Electricity Summit 2026

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein placed the state's clean energy ambitions firmly on the national stage on Friday, speaking at the Power Ministerial Meet (National) and a ministerial panel discussion at the Bharat Electricity Summit 2026 in New Delhi.

The high-level meeting, held at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, was chaired by Union Minister for Power and Housing Affairs Manohar Lal Khattar.

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