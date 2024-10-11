Arunachal Pradesh: PLS Honors Pioneer Journalist Pradeep Kumar Behera

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society, led by President Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, recently celebrated the contributions of its founder member and veteran journalist, Pradeep Kumar Behera, in a ceremony held at the Arunachal Press Club (APC) on Thursday.

The ceremony coincided with Behera's departure to his native state of Odisha.

Established in 2006 by literary buffs like Thongchi, Mamang Dai, and Behera, the APLS has constantly helped nurture literary development in Arunachal Pradesh, with its motto: "Start Writing, Keep Writing."

Behera, who came to Arunachal Pradesh in 1983 to join Donyi-Polo Vidya Bhawan, had played a significant role when, in 1988, he sponsored the launch of the first-ever weekly English newspaper from the state: 'Echo of Arunachal'.

His immense contributions to journalism include acting as editor for many leading newspapers like 'The Arunachal Times', 'Arunachal Front', and 'Arunachal Observer', besides writing columns for various national magazines.

Reading a citation that underlined Behera's influence on aspiring writers and journalists, Thongchi delivered the speech. Behera has also been important for reviving the Arunachal Press Club -he has twice served his term as president and is currently its chief advisor.

Former Chief Minister Prem Khandu Thungan was the chief guest at the ceremony and lauded Behera for his continuous commitment to journalism and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.

He began by recalling the vicissitudes Behera had to face during his initial days in the region and congratulated him on the success achieved through sustained efforts towards establishing rapport with locals, especially with the Nyishis.

Thungan admitted that Behera had done much for higher education in the state, besides strengthening the foundation of IGNOU in Arunachal during his service as a Union Minister and standing as an alumnus of a Diploma in Mass Communication.

Guest of honor, Capital DC Talo Potom noted that Behera had an intense relationship with the Tarh, Bamang, and Bengia tribes that showed all the love and respect he earned within Arunachal Pradesh. He further added that Behera is also the founding Father of Tani Jagriti Foundation-a follower of the Donyi-Polo faith.

His contemporaries - former APLS general secretary Tokong Pertin, APC vice president Bengia Ajum, and DNGC principal Dr. M.Q. Khan - is warm in their words of appreciation for his contribution to journalism, literature, and the state. He has been described as the "beacon" that inspires whose ingenious writings and leadership have molded hugely the media landscape of Arunachal.

She shared her personal experiences with Behera, crediting him for encouraging her to return to Arunachal and helping journalism in the state rise up. "I forget that he was the first non-local journalist-thus adding gravitas to his legacy," Dai was quoted by the PIB release as saying.

Behera also expressed a deep-felt connection with Arunachal Pradesh as he reiterated that even if he were to physically move away, he would remain in the state as a spirit. He especially highlighted the fact that religious tourism is very much on the cards for this region, particularly at Tawang Monastery and Dewakota Shrine.

Acting upon his friends' request from Chicago, Behera rose to the podium to deliver a self-written poem, which ran thus: My soul for rebirth in Arunachal, as he concluded, this encounter with a composition left an indelible mark on the gathering of members of APLS, journalists, and well-wishers.