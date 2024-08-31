Arunachal Pradesh: PM Modi inaugurates Integrated Aqua Park of Ziro

ITANAGAR: The ‘Integrated Aqua Park’ at Ziro, Lower Subansiri District of Arunachal Pradesh was among the multiple projects that was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from CIDSCO ground, Palghar, Maharashtra on Friday.

Fisheries Minister Gabriel D Wangsu, local MLA Er. Hage Appa, Fisheries Secretary Hage Tari, Deputy Commissioner Vivek HP, SP Keni Bagra, Director of Fisheries Joyshil Taba among others joined the inauguration programme at the project site at Tarin.

Addressing the huge gathering of Panchayat leaders led by ZPC, host of officers and nearly 100 farmers at Tarin, minister Gabriel Wangsu said that the state is fortunate to have got the Integrated Aqua Park inaugurated by none other than the PM of India himself and termed it as a momentous day for the state.

“It is the first Integrated Aqua Park (IAP) being developed under PMMSY is the lone major project being implemented in the entire north eastern region under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister of India and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh,” minister informed.

“The state government was aspiring for the ambitious project costing Rs.4359.04 lakhs, it is the first of its kind and also one of the largest in the country,” Wangsu said and called upon the youth and entrepreneurs to make the most of the multiple facilities of the park.

The minister hoped to see the park surrounded by a pristine environment as an instrument for purposeful and gainful employment of our young farmers. He however called upon the people to see to it that the sincere efforts of the government are sustained and go a long way in resolving the issues and concerns of the fisheries sector.

The Integrated Aqua Park, a centrally sponsored scheme project, was successfully completed prior to the scheduled inauguration by the Department of Fisheries in collaboration with Department of Hydropower Development and National Fisheries Development Board, Hyderabad under the Ministry of Fisheries, Government of India which is a milestone achievement for the Government under 100 days action plan.

