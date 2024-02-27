IIT Guwahati Develops Wireless Device To Monitor Subtle Movements In Coma Patients

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT-Guwahati) have engineered a gel-based device that boosts the capability of wirelessly recording motion signals that can provide crucial insights into the condition of patients in coma.

IIT Guwahati, in a statement on Monday, said that they have succeeded in developing the cost-effective device that is wearable.

It revealed that the organohydrogel sensor, placed on the bodies of those patients who are in a state of comatose (Coma) or suffering similar conditions, can detect subtle movements over an extended period by using a wireless device and a smartphone.

According to IIT Guwahati, this will turn out to be beneficial for healthcare professionals as they will receive invaluable insights into the patient's conditions, based on which, they can make appropriate interventions.