Arunachal Pradesh Police apprehends accused in Guwahati murder case

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Police in East Siang district on Monday successfully apprehended two individuals connected to a murder case in Guwahati, Assam, police said.

Acting on a tip-off from Khetri police station officer in-charge Inspector Manjit Tarang regarding the whereabouts of the prime accused in the murder case registered under IPC sections 302/34, police arrested accused Sanjay Urang and co-accused Babul Roy, East Siang Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Sachin Kumar Singhal said. The accused was on the run following his involvement in a homicide on March 15, he said.

A dedicated team led by inspector Ige Lollen of Pasighat police station, along with SI K Tangha, head constable Tai Kampong, and constables P Chaejong and O Modi, initiated a search operation.

Dr Singhal disclosed that the accused were found hiding in a construction site in the Mebo area, under the Mebo subdivision of the district, and were apprehended with minimal delay.

Following their capture, both accused underwent medical examinations at the Bakin Pertin general hospital in Pasighat before being detained at the Pasighat police station in connection with the murder case.

Legal formalities were observed and the accused were subsequently handed over to the Assam police team that arrived in Pasighat to take custody of the individuals, police said.

The SP said the operation was a testament to the commitment of police forces in different states working together to combat crime and capture fugitives seeking refuge across state lines.

