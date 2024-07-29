Arunachal Pradesh: Police apprehends drug peddler, seizes cannabis

A CORRESPONDENT

NAHARLAGUN: The capital police arrested Benu Dutta, 48, a drug peddler involved in selling Cannabis (Ganja) from his shop located at Model village. The police have seized around 1060gms of Cannabis from his possession.

According to the SP, Naharlagun, Mihin Gambo, the police received information from the sources indicating that a local youth was in possession of Cannabis (Ganja), and was roaming around Prem Nagar area.

Acting on the information, the Naharlagun police team, accompanied by the EAC Naharlagun, proceeded to place and apprehended the youth. Upon spot interrogation, the youth revealed the name of another individual dealing in cannabis sales in Model Village.

"Subsequently, the police reached the location and apprehended the drug peddler Benu Dutta. He is 48 years, and is from Ghaigaon, Gohpur, Assam. Police recovered 3 paper rolls and one plastic pouch containing suspected cannabis weighing 43.4 grams," he said.

Further, during the interrogation, Dutta disclosed that more cannabis was kept in his shop located in Model Village. Accordingly, the police rushed to the shop and searched the shop.

He said, during the search, police recovered 58 plastic pouches and 39 paper rolls containing Cannabis, weighing 1004.2gms. The total seizure of suspected cannabis amounted to 1060 grams.

A criminal case under the NDPS Act has been registered, and the accused Benu Dutta, 48 years, son of Ganesh Dutta from Ghaigaon, Gohpur, Assam has been arrested.

