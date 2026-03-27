Arunachal Pradesh Police Arrest Three in Separate Child Sexual Assault Cases

Itanagar: Police in Arunachal Pradesh have arrested three individuals in two separate cases of sexual assault on minor girls — one in East Kameng district and another in Tawang district — officials confirmed on Thursday.
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In East Kameng district, Superintendent of Police Kamdam Sikom said a complaint was lodged at the Women Police Station in Seppa on March 19, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The accused had been evading arrest since the complaint was filed. Police tracked him down and made the arrest on Wednesday.
In a separate case in Tawang district, two individuals have been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a girl who was nine years old at the time of the incident in 2024.
The victim's parents reported the matter to police on March 23. A special investigation team was constituted promptly and, under the supervision of Tawang Superintendent of Police Tasi Darang, tracked down both accused within two hours of receiving the information.
Tawang Deputy Superintendent of Police Tasso Kato confirmed the swift arrests, crediting the special team's rapid response.
Tawang's Superintendent of Police used the occasion to send a clear message to the public — urging anyone with knowledge of such cases not to hesitate to come forward.
Authorities assured that the identity and dignity of victims would be fully protected under the law, and that strict action would be taken against those found guilty.