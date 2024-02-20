Arunachal Pradesh: Police Arrests 3 Active Members of Joint Steering Committee

ITANAGAR: At least three key members of the Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) who have been leading the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) movement on Monday.

The PAJSC on social media posted an announcement stating, “This is to inform the general public and aspirants that the three active members spearheading the APPSC movement have been arrested by the Police at Police Station, Itanagar today. They are namely: 1. Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAJSC. 2. Marge Kamnyi, Member, PAJSC.3. Techi Rana, Member, PAJSC.”

Criticizing the government’s action, the PAJSC said this served as a sad reminder to the public and aspirants that the government has resolved the longstanding issue of the APPSC cash-for-job scam. Instead it has sorted to its usual tactics to silence the voices of change-seeking individuals in the state.