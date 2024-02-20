Arunachal Pradesh: Police Arrests 3 Active Members of Joint Steering Committee

ITANAGAR: At least three key members of the Pan Arunachal Pradesh Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC) who have been leading the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) movement on Monday.
The PAJSC on social media posted an announcement stating, “This is to inform the general public and aspirants that the three active members spearheading the APPSC movement have been arrested by the Police at Police Station, Itanagar today. They are namely: 1. Tadak Nalo, Vice Chairman, PAJSC. 2. Marge Kamnyi, Member, PAJSC.3. Techi Rana, Member, PAJSC.”
Criticizing the government’s action, the PAJSC said this served as a sad reminder to the public and aspirants that the government has resolved the longstanding issue of the APPSC cash-for-job scam. Instead it has sorted to its usual tactics to silence the voices of change-seeking individuals in the state.
The PAJSC marked February 18 as a black day, emphasizing the government's inability to resolve the APPSC paper leak case.
Under the leadership of Tadak Nalo, the committee initiated a ‘Pustak Jalao Andolan’ (Burn Book Movement), urging aspirants and citizens to burn books, record videos, and share them on social media, tagging prominent leaders such as Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.
The PAJSC has announced that they will boycott the Statehood Day celebrations on February 20.
The APPSC paper scandal gained public attention when the late whistleblower Gyamar Padang exposed the widespread corrupt nexus within the commission. The Special Investigation Cell (SIC), the first to probe the case, made numerous arrests, including several serving officers.
Following pressure from various groups, including the Pan Arunachal Joint Steering Committee (PAJSC), which led the movement against the APPSC paper leak scandal, the state government transferred the case to the CBI.
In October 2022, the CBI assumed control of the investigation into the question paper leak during the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) assistant engineer examination. Following the registration of an FIR, the CBI initiated a thorough investigation. Subsequently, all related cases were transferred to the CBI.
However, progress has been limited since the premier investigative agency took charge, with most operations being conducted from Guwahati, resulting in a lack of updated information.
Furthermore, the involvement of SIC official Bumcho Krong, who was initially assigned to the CBI, became entangled in the mysterious death of former APPSC official Tumi Gangkak. This development also hampered the progress of the investigation.
