Guwahati: 3 Minor Girls Rescued After Missing for 3 Days

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, police rescued three minor girls who were reported missing since last Saturday, reports claimed.
After the incident came to light on Monday, the Pragjyotishpur police and Panikhaiti police in Guwahati conducted a joint operation following which the minors were rescued successfully.
According to reports, the minor girls were rescued from Kamalajari Gaon village, situated in the Sonapur subdivision of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.
The girls, identified as Riya Timung from Birkuchi, Rashmi Sonar from Bonda, and Rashmi Sarma from Amingaon localities, are students of Raghunath Choudhary Hindi High School in Guwahati's Birkuchi locality.
According to Monday's reports, the girls departed from their homes on February 17, each mentioning a visit to a friend. However, suspicions arose when they failed to return home.
Initially, the family members assumed that the girls had stayed overnight at their friend's house. However, when they did not return even by Sunday, the girls' families filed a missing complaint at Pragjyotishpur Police Station.
The discovery that one of the three students, who had a cell phone with her, had it switched off heightened parental concern, prompting them to file the complaint.
Meanwhile, am investigation has been initiated by the Pragjyotish police regarding the matter.
In another similar instance, two young females reportedly disappeared from Bihpuria neighborhood of Meramukh in Narayanpura in the Lakhimpur district of Assam last Saturday.
The two missing victims were identified as Manalicha Begum (17) and Julie Begun (12).
The family members stated that the girls informed them that they had fallen prey to a human trafficking ring in Kerala.
This recent case adds to a troubling trend of increasing reports of missing minor girls, which has raised significant alarm among the public and authorities alike. The rising number of these incidents has heightened concerns about the safety and security of young girls in the area.
