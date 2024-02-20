Guwahati: 3 Minor Girls Rescued After Missing for 3 Days

GUWAHATI: In a significant development, police rescued three minor girls who were reported missing since last Saturday, reports claimed.

After the incident came to light on Monday, the Pragjyotishpur police and Panikhaiti police in Guwahati conducted a joint operation following which the minors were rescued successfully.

According to reports, the minor girls were rescued from Kamalajari Gaon village, situated in the Sonapur subdivision of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, on the outskirts of Guwahati city.

The girls, identified as Riya Timung from Birkuchi, Rashmi Sonar from Bonda, and Rashmi Sarma from Amingaon localities, are students of Raghunath Choudhary Hindi High School in Guwahati's Birkuchi locality.